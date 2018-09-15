Davenport firemen have difficulty entering house to fight fire

The Davenport Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire just after 7 am on Marquette and 7th street.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and a neighbor called it in.

While the cause of the fire is unknown, the Fire dept says they had difficulty responding to the fire because of the number of "possessions" within.

Responders say they couldn’t gain access to the home through the front or back door as they were blocked. Responders also tried entering through the windows on the roof and had the same issue.

Responders say “lots of possessions” made it hard to fight and that if anyone would have been home, this likely would have been a different outcome.



