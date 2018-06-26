Davenport fireworks tent works to inform buyers about use rules in Scott County

Fireworks use in Scott County does not start until July 3. But a drive down 53rd Street or Kimberly Road in Davenport is sure to be met with several firework tent sightings.

One of those tents is operated by Cornellier Fireworks.

“We’ve seen a steady amount of people,” said manager Curtis Cornellier. “Not saying that it’s been busy not saying that it’s been slow, but it’s been a semi-steady amount of people.”

Cornellier’s family has been in the fireworks business since the 70s and opened an operation in Davenport last year after changes to Iowa law. In 2017, then Governor Terry Branstad signed legislation allowing the sale of consumer fireworks between June 1 and July 8. Sales in tents began on June 13.

While state law allows for their use between June 1 and July 8, many cities and counties throughout the state have implemented their own rules.

In November 2017, Scott County passed an ordinance regulating consumer fireworks use to July 3 and 4 between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Bettendorf Police Department attributes this ordinance to a decrease in fireworks-related calls from the same time last year.

In an email, Chief Keith Kimball said the department only just began receiving fireworks-related calls within the past week.

“With all the media attention, press releases, public service announcements and social media posts the city has done a fairly good job of educating the citizens of our new ordinance and it appears they are obeying and complying with the law,” Kimball wrote.

The same cannot be said in other Scott County cities.

Earlier this month, Davenport Police said fireworks-related calls had skyrocket compared to the same timeframe from the previous year.

In 2017, Davenport Police received 13 fireworks calls from June 1 to 10. During that same period this year, the number jumped to 44 complaints.

But companies like Cornellier Fireworks say they are working to do their part to make sure people know and follow the rules.

“We go through all the legislation or regulations that we may know,” Cornellier said.

The third generation fireworks seller says those conversations often happen as customers are shopping around or while they are checking out. Cornellier says keeping people informed has been the key to keeping their business successful.

“These things are a privilege and not always a right, so we need to take that into consideration when we’re using these,” Cornellier.

Along with use information, Cornellier says they also go over safety.

“And we like to stress the importance of the children as well,” Cornellier said. “If there’s children that we know will be with the family or the family lets their children detonate the fireworks we like to let them know of the importance of what are the better items, how to deal with them, safer ways to use them than the common public knows of.”

Cornellier says their tent opened on the June 14. And while people are unable to shoot the fireworks until July 3, he says it gives buyers the opportunity to shop around before what can sometimes be a big purchase.

“They might not be purchasing every time they stop in or every person that stops in,” Cornellier said. “We still are giving them the opportunity to look around base prices off of other people.”

Although there will always be people who break the rules, Cornellier believes most want to use consumer fireworks correctly.

“I have heard a few sightings of fireworks in the area but I feel like they’re…withholding most of the fun they’re going to have with the fireworks this year until the 3rd or the 4th,” he said.

Fireworks sales in Iowa are also legal from Dec. 10 through Jan. 3. Scott County regulates their use during that timeframe to Dec. 31 from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

