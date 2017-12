For the fifth year in a row, Central High School will be honoring the fallen with its Salute to our Fallen Warriors Killed in Action event on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

The public is welcomed to attend and watch as the school honors the fallen warriors, Gold Star Families and veterans from all branches of the United States military.

The event will begin at 9:30 Wednesday morning, it will be arranged by Central High School's JROTC Cadets.