Davenport home broken into, five firearms and 2,500 rounds of ammunition stolen

The Davenport Police Department is actively investigating after a man broke into a home Sunday night, stealing five firearms and 2,500 rounds of ammunition. It happened near 15th and Washington Street around 11 p.m. Steve Shipman has lived in the home for nearly two years. He said he woke up to the burglar standing at the foot of his bed.

"I have never felt so violated and I have never felt so insecure before in my life," Shipman said.

After waking up to the burglar, Shipman said he reached for his handgun he keeps near his pillow but noticed it wasn't there. As he chased the man out of the house he noticed his two rifles and two shotguns were also missing.

"That's what really shook me up because my first line of defense is not there," Shipman said. "I am still in a state of shock about it because what do you do when your first line of defense isn't even available to you anymore? I don't know how to react to that even now."

While police continue to search for the suspect, Shipman said he is considering moving. With his firearms now on the streets he fears for the safety of others.

"I wish to God this man would get caught before anything else happens."