Davenport home struck by gunfire

Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident where a home was struck by gunfire.

On Friday, August 4, 2017, at just after 11 p.m. officers responded to the area of 200 E 12th Street for a report of shots being fired. Officers located shell casings and found that one house was struck. No injuries or other damage was reported.

Detectives are following-up on the incident. No additional information is available right now. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125.