Davenport home struck by gunfire Monday afternoon

Police are investigating multiple shots fired Monday afternoon that damaged a west Davenport home.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of W. Pleasant Street near the intersection of North Lincoln Avenue at around 4:10 p.m.

A police press release states that officers found “several shell casings in the middle of the street.”

No injuries were reported, but police say a house in the neighborhood was damaged “as a result of the shooting.”

A KWQC crew at the scene saw multiple police vehicles and what appeared to be nine evidence markers clustered together on the street.

No arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125.