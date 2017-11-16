Davenport home sustains fire damage late Wednesday night

A house has sustained fire damage after a fire late Wednesday night in Davenport.

The Davenport Fire Department was called to a house fire on the 1100 block of Brown Street near Herrington Park.

Firefighters say no one was home at the time of the fire, but neighbors who first saw the fire say they were worried about the family's safety.

"As I was calling 911 he was knocking on the door," Neighbor Samantha Gonzalez said. "Trying to kick them in, we didn't know who was home, who wasn't home."

Officials say there is extensive damage to the porch area, which is where they believe the fire started.