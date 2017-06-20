Davenport homeowners waiting on windows ordered four months ago

Kathleen and Rick Thomas have lived in their Davenport home for 20 years and try to keep up with ongoing maintenance projects and improvements. The couple said they choose one project to complete each year and this year decided to replace old and broken windows.

"We had broken glass so we had to put plastic and tape over it," Kathleen said. "We have another window in the basement that has come loose for whatever reason, it's just kind of sitting in the frame."

Over the last year bubble wrap has protected the broken window, but Kathleen said hot and cold air still draft through depending on the season. In February the couple said they signed a $1,400 contract with Tri-State Siding and Windows to replace the old ones. At that time, the they paid 50 percent. According to the contract, it takes 6-8 weeks for materials to arrive and another five days for installation. After that time period had passed, Kathleen said she tried to contact the company multiple times with little or no response.

"[I was] frustrated that I couldn't get any response from anyone and I called the office at one point and nobody was ever at the office," Kathleen said. "I left messages and finally I left a message with the office and the cell phone of the owner."

Kathleen said she called the company 25 times and received one phone call and a text message saying installation would be delayed. After multiple phone calls the couple reached out to TV6 for assistance. TV6 was able to make contact with Tri-State Windows and Siding. Owner, Andrew Sallee blames lack of communication, weather and a backlog of orders for the delay.

"We apologize this is not our normal way of business and I understand as a homeowner that their home is their largest investment," Sallee said. "That customer is our reputation and we dropped the ball on communication and we are going to fix that."

When TV6 approached Sallee he pledged to install the Thomas' windows by Wednesday free of charge. Sallee said he is on the customer's side and is in the process of making changes to internal operations to avoid having another order neglected. Meantime, the Thomas' said they are both weary and anxious for installation.

"Let's just get it done I am not going to complain to them, just get it done that's all we want."

