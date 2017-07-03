Davenport house fire caused by improper disposal of fireworks

Firefighters were called to a house fire officials say was caused by improper disposal of fireworks.

Crews were called to the 900 block of S Michigan Avenue shortly before midnight Sunday, July 2, 2017. When they arrived, they saw

fire showing from the exterior of the house and into the attic.

City officials say the fire was extinguished quickly and extensive overhaul was done to the structure.

Four people were home at the time of the fire and were out of the house when crews arrived. No one was injured. The Red Cross was notified to assist the residents with housing.