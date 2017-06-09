Davenport looking to replace 6th ward alderman

Davenport officials are looking at appointing a new alderman to represent the 6th ward.

After almost a decade in office, current 6th Ward Alderman Jeff Justin announced he'll be leaving the Quad Cities for a job in Florida.

Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz gave her recommendation on the situation and plans moving forward.

"Most people know I don't advocate for appointments; I am a strong believer in the process of someone being able to go to the polls and vote for their fair representation by casting a vote. I'm supporting an appointment process this time with the understanding that whoever fills this position if appointed would then just sit until the general election of 2017."

The Auditor says multiple factors played into her recommendation. The proposed Costco project is in the 6th ward and an appointment would make sure an alderman is in communication on that project. Another being Scott County just received new election equipment and is still training staff.

She also cited a special election is already planned for a different vacant seat.

Mayor Klipsch says the city has not determined their plan yet.

