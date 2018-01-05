Davenport man accused of taking video up woman’s skirt

Police have charged a Davenport man after they say he took inappropriate video of a woman at a Goodwill store in Bettendorf.

Christopher M. Serrano, 37, is charged with the misdemeanor offense of invasion of privacy after an incident at the Goodwill location at Cumberland Square on November 5, 2017.

Police say Serrano used his cell phone to take video of an adult woman’s nude buttocks without her consent.

A police affidavit states the woman saw Serrano bend down next to her and position his cell phone in a way that made her think he was trying to take photos underneath her skirt.

Police say surveillance video captured the incident, and a search warrant allowed Serrano’s phone to be seized and searched by investigators who found on his phone “a video recording on the victim’s nude buttocks.”

Investigators say Serrano admitted recording images up the woman’s skirt and “admitting taking video recordings of other women he observed in public that he found attractive.”

Serrano was arrested January 4, 2018 and is out of jail on a $2,000 bond.