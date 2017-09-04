Davenport man airlifted from scene of motorcycle crash

A Davenport man is in the hospital after he was injured in a motorcycle crash in rural Whiteside County on Saturday.

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to the area of Hurd Road and Ferry Road for a single vehicle accident on September 2 at approximately 7:29 pm. There they found that 42-year-old William L. Lynch of Davenport had crashed.

Police say Lynch was traveling west bound on Hurd Road when he lost control and entered the ditch. He was ejected.

Lynch had to be airlifted from the scene to OSF in Peoria. Police have not released any updates on his condition.