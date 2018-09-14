Davenport man arrested after admitting to fondling minors

A Davenport man is in Scott County jail after being arrested on charges stemming from the admittance of fondling two underaged victims.

On August 30, 2018, the Davenport Police Department opened an investigation of on-going sexual abuse of a child by Gerald Lawrence Daman.

Daman admitted post-Miranda Warning, that he had touched the first victim over the course of 2 years.

The defendant touched the first victim over the clothing and also under the clothing in the genital area without consent. During these incidents, the victim was between the ages of 9 and 11.

On Wednesday, September 12, 2018, the Davenport Police Department opened an investigation in relation to sexual abuse by Daman.

Daman stated that he touched and fondled the pubic area of the second victim under their clothing of the victim. The victim would have been approximately 6 years old at the time of the incident.

Daman is charged with Lascivious Acts with a child and sexual abuse of the 2nd degree.