Davenport man arrested after dual-city police chase with children in the car

UPDATE: Davenport police tell TV-6 they are still following-up on who was driving and at what point the driver(s) were operating the vehicle. There is a chance there were multiple drivers at different points.

They are hoping to have more information to make public once they learn more.

ORIGINAL: A Davenport man was arrested after leading police on a chase from Rock Island, Illinois into Davenport, Iowa.

On Tuesday, March 27, Rock Island police tried initiating a traffic stop in their city around 5:30 p.m. That vehicle then fled police and entered Davenport. Davenport police located and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle also fled Davenport police.

While Davenport pursued the vehicle, Rock Island police said an occupant was wanted on several gun-related charges. The vehicle then stalled near 8th and Howell Streets with suspects fleeing on foot.

Several police units, including a K-9 Unit from Rock Island, searched for the suspects and located 22-year-old Queshan Harris in a garage. The investigation continues as to other possible occupants who may have fled.

According to police, after fleeing the vehicle, Harris left three children behind in the vehicle. The children's ages are 1, 6 and 11-years-old. No injuries or damages were reported.

The affidavit reads in part: "During the pursuit the father of the children ran from the vehicle and the defendant (identified by children as their "Uncle") was left as the guardian of said children. The defendant then continued the high speed (at times over 60 miles per hour) flight from law enforcement. The vehicle eventually stopped and the defendant fled from the vehicle abandoning the children within."

Police say Harris's actions created a "substantial risk" to the children so Harris is being charged with Child Endangerment and Interfering With Official Acts.

We have reached out to Davenport police asking for more clarification in regards to Harris' relation to the children, and how the father of the children was involved. We are hoping to hear back soon.