Davenport man arrested after officials say he intentionally set home on fire

A Davenport man is being charged with 1st-degree arson after police and fire officials say he intentionally set fire to an occupied home.

On Wednesday, April 11 the Davenport Fire Department was called to the 1200 block of Bridge Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. in reference to a fire. Upon arrival, firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly, with minimal damage and no injuries reported.

Police say 48-year-old Steven Hollingshed is being charged with 1st-degree arson and 3rd-degree burglary following this incident. In an affidavit, it says Hollingshed intentionally set fire to an occupied structure that contained three apartments with people present at the time of the fire.

Hollingshed "placed combustible material on top of a gas stove and set the burner in the on position causing it to ignite the wooden chair that was placed on top of the stove." Police say he was the last person at the residence and had motive to set it on fire. FIre officials tell TV-6 Hollingshed used to live there, but does not currently reside there.

At the time of the fire, all doors were secure and had to be forced open by the fire department. Police say he committed 3rd-degree burglary after entering an occupied home with no right, license or privilege to do so.

Hollingshed is currently being held on a cash-only bond of $50,000.