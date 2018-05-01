Davenport man arrested. charged after burglaries

On Tuesday May 1st, 2018 the Davenport Police arrested Kyle Russell Richardson, of Davenport, and charged him with multiple burglary counts.

Richardson committed one burglary in the 300 block of Hazelwood Ave, breaking out a bedroom window, stealing a jewlery box and fleeing on foot.

The other burglary, in the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue was interupted by the resident arriving home and seeing Richardson in their bedroom.

Richardson was later taken into custody and admitted, Post-Miranda Warning, that he committed the burglary at South Lincoln Avenue.