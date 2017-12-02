Davenport man arrested for assaulting an officer

Alexander Noel was arrested on Dec. 1 for assaulting a police officer.

A report said the incident happened in the 1400 block of S. Division St.

The officer noticed a Ford Expedition that did not have a front plate and tried to perform a traffic stop. That's when police said 24-year-old Alexander Noel punched the officer and tried to flee.

The police report also said when the officer tried to get control of the subject, Noel pointed a gun at the officer.

He is charged with:

Assault on a police officer

False info to police

Felon in possession of a firearm

Interference with weapon

Tracking stolen weapons

Probation violation - Four counts

Noel was taken into custody and is being held at the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The driver of car, 23-year-old Lacey Smith, was also charged with procession of drug paraphernalia.

She was the owner of the Expedition and consented to a search of her vehicle. Officers found a gram of marijuana and a smoking pipe in the search.

Smith was also issued wtraffic citations.

No word on the condition of the officer police said was assaulted.

