Davenport man arrested on child endangerment charges

A Davenport man has been arrested on child endangerment charges. Police arrested 29-year-old Donald Marander on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

Police say Marander knows the victim and "violently slammed" a door on the victim earlier this month. By slamming the door, the victim sustained injuries to their head and was knocked into a wall. Police say the victim had swelling to their head and was treated a hospital.

Marander is being charged with Child Endangerment with Injury, a felony. He is being held on $5,000 bond.