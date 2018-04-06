Davenport man arrested on trafficking stolen weapons charges

Police say a Davenport man is in custody and being charged with multiple crimes including trafficking stolen weapons.

On Thursday, April 5, officers were called to the 1100 block of North Pershing Street for a disturbance just after 7 p.m.

After an investigation, police say 18-year-old Edrick Bomar arrived in the area with others present, with the intention of engaging in a physical altercation.

The affidavit states "Prior to arriving at the scene, the defendant armed himself with a semi-automatic handgun, which he then displayed during the resulting altercation. The defendant and co-defendant's did engage in mutual combat with several subjects in an open lot. The defendant was later positively identified by a witness as being in possession of the handgun as well being involved in the physical altercation."

Police say Bomar fled from the scene while still carrying the gun. Officers later located the gun 50-feet from the location where he was taken into custody after being found under a car. Further investigation showed Bomar did not legally own the gun, and the gun was reported stolen from Moline, Illinois.

Officers also located a small metal pipe that smelled strongly of marijuana and .85 grams of marijuana on him as well.

Bomar is being held on $10,000 bond and is being charged with Carrying Weapons, Going Armed With Intent, Interference With A Weapon and Trafficking Stolen Weapons, all felonies. Bomar is also being charged with Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Controlled Substance, all misdemeanors.