Davenport man arrested on warrant, reportedly possessed over 20 grams of meth

A Davenport man arrested on a warrant out of Rock Island County reportedly possessed over 20 grams of meth when arrested.

Wednesday at 3:25 pm members of the Davenport Police Department and Scott County Sheriff's Office responded to 207 East 30th St to

serve a Rock Island County, Illinois arrest warrant on Marquis Darnell Miller.

After taking Miller into custody on the warrant he was found in possession of the following items:

-22.15 grams of crystal methamphetamine

-26.80 grams of crack cocaine

-37.80 grams of powder cocaine

-Cutting Agent

-3 digital scales

-Packaging material

-Drug Paraphernalia

-$2,346 dollars

During a post-Miranda interview, Miller admitted the narcotics on him were his, and that he had the intent to distribute them.

The substances failed to have the proper drug tax stamp affixed to the packaging that is required by the State of Iowa.

Miller is charged with three charges of drug tax stamp and 3 counts of intent to deliver.