Davenport man assaulted getting back on his feet

We first brought you the story of 36-year-old Trevor Bennett, who was assaulted and robbed near Northpark Mall last month, he's finally out of the hospital and getting back on his feet.

“This wasn't no burglary, this is straight up a murder or attempted murder. They probably weren’t expecting me to live,” said Bennett, as he recalls being assaulted.

The scars may slowly be healing, but the memory of May 11, will forever stay with Trevor Bennett.

“Not something I expected walking home. I have (walked home) many times before,” said Bennett.

According to police, Bennett was walking in the area of West Kimberly Road around 3:30 in the morning and that's when he was attacked by someone.

“There was no alcohol in my system, no drugs whatsoever. Just a guy trying to walk home,” said Bennett.

Bennett says walking in the area was the last thing he recalls and everything else is a blur.

“The last thing I remembered was getting on Northwest Boulevard and walking on the left-hand side, that’s it, said Bennett.

He says he had to undergo surgery from being stomped in the face and neck.

“So I had 5 to 6 vertebrae in my neck get fractured and chipped due to being heel stomped and left for dead,” said Bennett.

He’s now left with a trach tube in his throat.

“It limits my breathing pretty well. I can't walk very long distances, I’m very weak,” said Bennett.

Bennett says although he doesn't remember much. He believes there were multiple people who attacked him and from the scars on his hands. He tried his best to defend himself.

“I did fight back, my hands were all bloody. Took them over three weeks to heal,” said Bennett.

As the wounds heal, he's spending time with his loved ones and taking it easy. He also says he hopes this never happens to anyone and warns others to not walk alone at night

“If they are going to target me, they are going to target anybody. I don't want to see this happen to anybody,” said Bennett.

Bennett says prior to this, he used to be a bodybuilder, but since the attack, he has lost around 70 pounds. Bennett is having a benefit on June 24th at 6:00 p.m. at Frick’s Tap. You can also check out their GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/j24vd-trevor-bennett?viewcontent=92657264.

