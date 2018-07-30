Davenport man captures attempted car theft, police credit diligent neighbors

An example of a diligent neighborhood in Davenport after police say they have not received any reports of stolen vehicles or burglaries during the month of July. The neighborhood, located in north-central Davenport, has had multiple incidents, but nothing has been taken according to police reports.

A TV-6 viewer who lives in the area shared this surveillance video showing what appears to be males trying to break into vehicles. TV-6 reached out to police to see if there had been any reports of burglaries or stolen vehicles and police said no.

"We do not have any reported vehicle burglaries and or stolen vehicles from that area," police said. "This could be an example of a neighborhood that is diligently locking their vehicles up."

Police say it is not uncommon for crimes to go unreported, but they did not have any reports as of July 1, 2018.