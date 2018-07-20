Police say Davenport man charged after assaulting and sexually abusing victim

A Davenport man is being charged after police say he forcibly entered a home with the intent of sexually abusing a woman.

On June 24, police were called to the 3000 block of Rockingham Road just before 5:30 p.m. Polie were called on reports of a burglary and attempted sexual assault.

Upon arrival, officers said 35-year-old Earl Baugh entered the victim's home without consent or without the victim knowing. Police say Baugh was armed with a 10-12-inch knife when he was confronted by the victim. The home was occupied by the victim and her three young children.

During the confrontation, police say Baugh hit the victim multiple times with the knife handle, bruising the victim's body. He then cut the victim's arm according to police.

Police say Baugh then pushed the victim onto a bed, ripped off her pants and exposed his genitals while trying to forcefully have sex with her. During this, officials say he held the knife to her stomach, and he hit her with the knife handle as she resisted. The victim's children were present during the altercation.

The victim declined medical attention and did obtain an order of protection against Baugh.

Baugh is being charged with Assault with intent to Commit Sex Abuse, 1st-degree Burglary and Going Armed with Intent, all felonies. He is being held on a cash-only bond of $25,000.