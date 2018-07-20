Davenport man charged after police say he shot several times at crowd, injuring one

An 18-year-old man is in custody and is being charged after police say he shot at a crowd of people earlier this month.

Police say Jacob Trujillo arrived in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue on July 7 when he got into an argument with another person. According to police Trujillo then displayed a gun and fired several shots into a crowd of people.

One victim was shot in the upper chest area. This victim was not the person Trujillo was arguing with.

Police say Trujillo was identified by witnesses.

Trujillo is being charged with Criminal Gang Participation and Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, both are felonies.

Trujillo is being held on a cash-only bond of $10,000.