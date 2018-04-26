Davenport man charged after shots fired into home, van

A Davenport man has been charged after police say he drove a vehicle from which shots were fired at a home and vehicle.

Allen Jimerson, 18, is charged with two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon in connection to two incidents police say occurred on March 11, 2018.

A police affidavit states on that date Jimerson drove “two armed co-defendants” to a home in the 400 block of S. Dittmer Street in order to fight with a female juvenile.

When the female refused to come outside “they fired several shots at the occupied residence.”

About 90 minutes later, the affidavit states Jimerson drove the two armed co-defendants to the area of 13th and Brady Streets where 9 shots were fired from Jimerson’s vehicle into an occupied van.

Police say Jimerson has admitted to being involved with both incidents.