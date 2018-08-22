Davenport man charged in semi-truck rollover in Knox Co. Ill.

A semi truck driver was taken to the hospital and faces charges following an alcohol-related accident.

Illinois State Police say Devin C. Nicholson of Davenport was driving a semi on Interstate 74 when he lost control of the rig and rolled into a ditch. It happened just after 3 a.m. at mile marker 58 near the Spoon River Rest Area in Knox County.

The 48-year old driver and only occupant in the semi was taken to a hospital in Peoria for treatment of injuries from the crash. ISP says he faces a charge of driving under the influence, 3, and other alcohol citations as well as traffic charges.

