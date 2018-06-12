Davenport man charged with arson after allegedly stealing car and setting it on fire

A Davenport man is in custody after police he stole a 2013 Camaro, damaged it and set it on fire.

Police say 28-year-old Benjamin Jerard Meyers stole keys from the Camaro on April 16 and drove the vehicle without the owner's consent. Meyers was involved in a breakup and an altercation with his ex-girlfriend who was living with the owner of the Camaro.

Meyers allegedly cut four tires and broke the windshield of the Camaro in the 4600 block of Brady Street, where he lives. Police say the damage to the Camaro was around $1,700.

On May 28, Meyers allegedly broke the front windshield of a 2005 Nissan Maxima that cost around $250 in damages. During the same incident, police say Meyers set the Camaro on fire. The Camaro was found burning in the 4800 block of Jersey Ridge Road. The fire damage exceeded $10,000.

Meyers is being charged with 2nd-Degree Arson and 1st-Degree Criminal Mischief, both felonies and a misdemeanor of Operating Vehicle Without Owner's Consent.

Meyers is being held on a $10,000 bond.