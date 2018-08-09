Davenport man charged with assaulting elderly woman

A Davenport man is in custody after police say he broke into a woman's home and assaulted her.

Police say 34-year-old Terry Joe Christner entered an occupied home in the 2400 block of Arlington Avenue on Monday, August 6. According to police Christner entered the home through an unsecured window with the intent to commit a theft.

Once inside, police say Christner took items from the residence and was confronted by the resident, an elderly woman. Police say Christner hit the woman in the head, face, and body with multiple hard objects. As a result, the woman sustained bruises and cuts, as well as a broken right hand and several fingers which required medical attention.

Christner was identified by the victim.

On Wednesday, August 8 just before 11 p.m. Christner was in the custody of a police officer at the Genesis West ER.

Police say Christner was in handcuffs and was told he was under arrest for 1st-Degree Burglary, a felony. Police say Christner was transported to the hospital at his own request.

Christner did escape the custody of the officer and then engaged in a fight with an officer that was attempting to take him into custody, according to police. During the fight, a police officer was cut on his thumb which required professional medical treatment.

Christner is being charged with 1st-Degree Burglary and Escape, both felonies as well as Interference with Official Acts with Injury, a misdemeanor.