Davenport man charged with disarming a police officer

A Moline Police Officer was investigating suspicious subjects in the 700 block 23rd Street, Moline at 12:35 am on May 10th.

As the officer was investigating, he determined they were providing false names. One of the subjects then fled on foot from the scene.

The officers on scene pursued after the subject on foot and as they were running, observed the subject drop a black 40-caliber handgun.

The officers detained Randy J. Anderson, a 21-year-old Davenport resident. Anderson battered the officer, ripped the officer’s uniform and attempted to remove the officer’s duty weapon from his holster during the arrest.

Randy J. Anderson has been charged with 2 counts of Armed Violence, Disarming a Police Officer, Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and Possession With Intent to Deliver Cannabis.

Anderson is in custody at the Rock Island County Jail on $250,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Moline Police Criminal Investigations Division at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

