Davenport man charged with impersonating cop, 3rd-degree criminal mischief

A Davenport man is in custody on $4,000 bond after police say he impersonated a cop and caused criminal damage to a hotel room.

Davenport Police were called to the Quad City Inn in Davenport on Sunday just before 8:30 p.m. Police say upon arrival they were told that 29-year-old Dimitri Martin impersonated a public official.

Police say he showed up to the hotel and told the front desk clerk he was with the police department an was sent to "watch all the crazies."

Police say while at the hotel, Martin knowingly caused damage to a room. Police say he ripped two light fixtures off the wall of a hotel room and also threw a chair off the balcony, breaking it. Additionally, police say he broke a large window and caused an estimated $840 in damages to the room.

He is being charged with 3rd-degree Criminal Mischief and Impersonating a Public Official, both misdemeanors.