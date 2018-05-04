Davenport man charged with unlawfully carrying a gun, officials find bullets in his sock during booking

One Davenport man is in custody after police say he was unlawfully carrying a gun on him.

Davenport police were called to 1000 block of Grand Court around 3:45 a.m. on Friday morning. They were called in reference to males walking around and trying to get into vehicles.

Upon arrival, officers say 21-year-old Camron Dyshawn Holcomb refused to speak to officers. Officers drove up to him and began asking questions when he proceeded to run from officers. Officers pursued say "Police, stop!" and "Get on the ground!", but officers say he did not stop.

Holcomb was caught at the intersection of Grand Court and Bridge Avenue. Officers grabbed Holcomb's shoulders and fell to the ground with him. Police say Holcomb refused to put his hands behind his back and verbally refused. Additional officers arrived and he was taken into custody with double locked handcuffs.

While conduction a search on Holcomb, police located a Glock 42 with a magazine containing eight rounds in his jacket pocket. Holcomb did not have a permit to carry the weapon.

After being taken to the Scott County Jail, jail staff located five rounds of ammo that were located in a clear plastic bag in Holcomb sock.

Holcomb is being charged with Possession of Contraband in a Correctional Facility, a felony and Interference with a Weapon, also a felony. Additionally, he is being charged with Carrying Weapons, a misdemeanor.

He is being held on $5,000 bond.