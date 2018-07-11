No charges filed in deadly motorcycle crash in Bettendorf

The investigation into a deadly motorcycle accident in Bettendorf is over and police say no charges will be filed.

The crash happened on the 400 block of River Drive in Bettendorf at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 9.

Police say Casey Hitchcock, 40, of Davenport crashed his motorcycle into the rear bumper of a car. Hitchcock died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

Upon reviewing the case with the Scott County Attorney’s Office, it has been determined that no criminal charges will be filed.

