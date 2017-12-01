Davenport man discovers his lost item was sold on the Facebook Marketplace

This holiday season thousands will turn to popular exchange sites like Ebay, Craigslist and the Facebook Marketplace for gifts. While purchasing items on those sites is more affordable, it's easy for buyers to fall victim to scams. Casey Lincoln lost his Nintendo Switch gaming device, valued at $500, last week. Hours later he came to find that it was being sold on the Facebook Marketplace. Lincoln said once he was finally able to get a response from the seller the item had been sold.

"It was sold and I was very, very upset, angry, sad," Lincoln said. "Despite my mistake of losing something, it cost a lot of money."

Detective Michael Griffin from the Moline Police Department is urging everyone planning to buy or sell an item to do some research beforehand.

"It comes down to the old saying, if it's too good to be true it probably is."

Griffin recommends only buying from sellers who are local, and making sure the seller's profile picture is legitimate.

"We do get reports of people getting ripped off, getting robbed," Griffin said. "They'll show up not having done their homework, show up to a dark place to buy a $200 pair of tennis shoes and the seller isn't who they reported themselves to be."

Lastly, when meeting to exchange items Griffin said it's crucial to meet in a public place. There are several "exchange zones" set up for people to meet throughout the Quad Cities.

