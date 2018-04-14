Davenport man hospitalized following explosion in apartment building

A Davenport man is in intensive care after an explosion around 4 AM this morning. It happened on Cedar Street near Northwest Boulevard in Davenport.

Neighbors say the force of the explosion jolted some out of bed, only to find an apartment in flames. The victim was later rushed to intensive care.

But it's the look of disbelief on Chris Eckert's face, that really tells that really tells the story as he skims through the apartment. The apartment belongs to his 57-year-old father.

"I was just worried about my dad and wanted to come over to see this, I'm just glad he's alive, I don't know how he still is," he said.

With nearly every wall caved in, and debris on the ground, Davenport fire officials are worried about the safety of the building. Neighbors say there's no water or heat, so Red Cross was called in to help relocate families.

"I don't know, I don't know where everyone else in the building is going to go from here, so I feel for them too," Eckert said.

Now with a heavy heart, Eckert is still hopeful his dad and his family will pull through.

"Where to go from here, who knows, we've never been in this kind of situation, we'll figure it out, the family will pull together hopefully, It kind of makes you wonder when something like this happens, I'm glad he's still around," he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.