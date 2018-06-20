Davenport man in custody after allegedly stabbing his son in the chest

One man is in the hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing incident in Davenport.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Cedar Street on Tuesday, June 19 just before 11:30 p.m.

Police say 76-year-old Leo Joseph Condon "willfully" stabbed the victim in the chest with a knife. The victim, who police say is his son, was seriously injured and needed emergency surgery. Condon allegedly used a straight blade knife to stab his son.

Upon arrival, police say Condon was in possession of the knife.

Officers have requested a protection order on the victim's behalf. Due to his son being rushed into surgery, he was not able to request a protection order.

Condon is being charged with Willful Injury and Domestic Abuse Assault with Intent or Weapon.