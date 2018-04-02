Davenport man in custody after early morning burglary

After an early morning burglary in Davenport, a Davenport man is in custody.

On Monday, April 2 just before 1 a.m., Davenport Police were called to the 2000 block of Washington Street in response to a burglary.

In an affidavit, 30-year-old Tyler Hoyt "knowingly and willingly" assaulted someone in the home while trying to enter the residence. "The defendant began punching the victim so the victim defended himself."

The victim then went into the living room of the home and locked the door. Hoyt allegedly began kicking the door, attempting to get into the home.

Police say Hoyt "knowingly and willingly damaged property" that was inside the home, causing about $1,350 in damages. Due to the door being kicked, the estimated damage is $850. Additionally, Hoyt allegedly broke a window of the home that was estimated to be about $500.

Hoyt is currently being held on $30,000 bond and being charged with Burglary in the 1st Degree and Criminal Damage in the 2nd Degree.