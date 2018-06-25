Davenport man injured after woman allegedly hits him with baseball bat and hammer

A Davenport woman is in custody after police say she assaulted a man multiple times with a hammer and a bat.

Police say on Sunday night just after 10:30 p.m., police were called to the 1800 block of West 40th street in reference to a disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers learned that 36-year-old Quonnisha Yancey arrived at the victim's house and exited her vehicle with a hammer in her possession. Yancey allegedly hit the victim with the hammer in the lower back, causing his hip to swell.

According to police, he took the hammer away from Yancey and she left to retrieve a baseball bat from her vehicle. After returning she allegedly hit the victim multiple times with the bat.

Police say Yancey admitted to "striking the victim with the hammer by throwing it at him."

Yancey is being held in the Scott County Jail on Assault While Displaying a Weapon and Going Armed With Intent.

She is being held on $7,000 bond.