Davenport man sentenced for 2017 shooting death

A Davenport man has been sentenced to up to 55 years in prison for the 2017 shooting death of another man in the front yard of a home.

28-year-old David Levy Jr. was sentenced Friday. A jury had found Levy guilty in February of second-degree murder and a firearm count for the death of 33-year-old Lasabian Walker.

Levy asked the judge at the sentencing hearing to let him plead guilty under a plea deal Levy had rejected before his trial. Levy said he didn't understand the deal at the time and felt he was being rushed.

The judge rejected his request.

Police say Levy shot Walker several times after they had argued.