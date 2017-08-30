Davenport man sentenced to 3 years on firearms charges

A Davenport man is going to prison for three years for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Records show 30-year-old Leroy Lynell Grandberry pleaded guilty in federal court that on August 27, 2016, he had a semi-automatic handgun as a passenger in a vehicle in Davenport. He was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a 2005 felony conviction in Scott County.

Grandberry was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release following his imprisonment and to pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Davenport Police Department conducted the investigation. This case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

