Davenport man shot after fight overnight

A Davenport man is hospitalized with serious injuries after a fight led to gunfire early Monday morning.

Police say the shooting happened at around 1 a.m. on May 14 in the 2600 block of West Central Park Avenue.

“Information indicated that the victim was involved in a physical altercation with another subject which escalated into shots being fired,” Davenport Police said in a media release.

The victim, whose name is not yet being released, is described as an adult male from Davenport who was taken to Genesis Medical Center with serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125.