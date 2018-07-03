Davenport man snags monster catfish off Credit Island

Donald Goering had been fishing ten days in a row when he got a strong hit on his line off Credit Island early last Friday morning.

“She took off running like a bat out of hell,” Goering told KWQC.

“I was tired and it seems like the big ones always get away from me, but not that day.”

After a 20-minute fight during which he got help from his nephew, Goering landed a 55-pound flathead catfish.

“It’s the biggest fish I ever caught, and now I’m going after the Iowa state record.”

Remarkably, Goering’s monster catch is not even close to the Iowa state record for a flathead catfish of 81 pounds.

Since he threw the 55-pounder back, maybe Goering will break the record one day by catching her again.

“She was full of eggs,” Goering said.

“A fish that big and magnificent deserves to live.”