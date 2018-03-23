Davenport man wanted in connection for shoplifting, considered armed and dangerous

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is searching for a wanted suspect and is asking the public for help in finding him.

Rickey Raymond Rains, a 39-year-old from Davenport is wanted for Failure to appear and Theft.

Rains is wanted by Davenport police and is a suspect in multiple shoplifting incidents in Iowa and Illinois, and is an alleged drug user.

He is a Caucasian male, who is approximately 5'11" and 250 pounds. Rains has green eyes and brown hair.

Rains is considered armed and dangerous, and police urge you to not approach him if you see him.

If you have any information about Rains' whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name.