Davenport mayor announces run for re-election

Mayor Frank Klipsch says he's running for re-election. Klipsch is finishing up his first term and on Monday, August 28, he announced he's ready for another two years.

Klipsch says he wants to continue work in economic development and more transparency for the city. The city primary is October 10, with the city general election on November 7.

The following is the press release the mayor issued:

“Two years ago, when I announced my campaign for Mayor, I stated my priorities would focus on improving streets and infrastructure, job retention and creation, strengthening neighborhoods and the success of the greater Quad Cities region. I’m proud that through a renewed emphasis on collaboration and transparency, Davenport has made great strides in all these areas,” said Klipsch.

“Over the last two years, we’ve moved Davenport forward and have built momentum for even more growth and exciting developments that will benefit all of our citizens. We’re investing more than ever before in our city streets, sewers, and infrastructure as well as laying out a comprehensive five-year plan to improve our city streets. And the good news for taxpayers…. all this investment is being accomplished while balancing our budget, increasing our cash reserves and holding the line on the property tax levy rate,” added Klipsch.

Working collaboratively with business and union leaders, Davenport continues to be a beacon for job creators and private investment. A recent example is the Sterilite plant, which will bring 500 jobs to Davenport. It is one of the largest economic development projects in the last twenty years.

Klipsch highlighted the city’s commitment to neighborhoods and urban revitalization. “We are investing in impact projects to create exciting developments that build momentum for urban transformation. We convened a Blue-Ribbon Panel on Public Safety to study how we can better serve our citizens, and we look forward to those findings being released to the community this Fall. In addition, our Citizens Academy continues to graduate Davenport residents who are trained and prepared to give back to our community. We are bringing projects to life that support all the neighborhoods in our city.”

Klipsch concluded, “The last two years have been a lot of hard work and long days, but I wake up every day excited about the opportunities for our city. I am both humbled and grateful for the opportunity to work with all of our citizens to serve our city for another two years and continue to be excited about our future.”

Prior to being elected Mayor two years ago, Frank Klipsch spent twenty-five years as the CEO of the Scott County Family Y, followed by two years as President of the YMCA Youth and Family Foundation. A few of Frank’s volunteer and city-related positions include serving on the Bi-State Regional Commission, RIA Development Group, Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, Scott County Solid Waste Commission, Medic Board, Scott Emergency Communication Center Board, and the Emergency Management Administration. Frank currently teaches a class on Leadership at St. Ambrose, coaches in the Davenport Little League and is a member of the Davenport Rotary. He and his wife, Terre, have been married for forty-seven years and have four children and ten grandchildren.