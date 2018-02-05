Davenport mayor gives state of city address

Mayor Frank Klipsch gave KWQC a preview of his State of the City address Monday afternoon, February 5. He says this past year of his administration has been the best fiscal year so far and he's looking for an even brighter future.

Klipsch says Sterilite and Costco will provide more jobs, although there is no date set on when Costco will hit the ground running.

The future will also see Davenport improving sewage and infrastructure, which includes continued work on roads. The city will also work on creating better access to the Riverfront.

Klipsch says the Police Department will hire new police officers in the next year.

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for more from the state of the city address.