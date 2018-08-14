Davenport mayor to update public on Youth Summit recap, discusses moving forward

Davenport Mayor Frank Klipsch will update the community on Tuesday, Aug. 28 about the information gathered during the Youth Summit

Earlier this summer the mayor discussed issues and challenges that face the youth in our community. Mayor Klipsch's meeting will also offer a vision of how the community can go foward based on what the mayor has found.

The meeting will be open to the public and will be held at the River Center at 136 East 3rd Street. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.