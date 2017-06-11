Davenport native nominated for Tony Award

Davenport native Mary Beth Peil was nominated for a Tony Award for her role in Anastasia."

She played the Dowager Empress and was nominated for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

Her first, and only other, nomination for a Tony Award came in 1985. She was nominated for the same award in the Musical "The King and I."

Piel, who was born in Davenport in 1940 and later attended Northwestern University.

Unfortunately Peil did not win the Tony Award, that went to Rachel Bay Jones for her role in "Dear Evan Hansen."