Davenport nurse is sister of American Idol winner

Hannah Poppe experiences a lot of excitement as an emergency room nurse at Genesis Medical Center, but nothing compares with last Monday night.

“I was in the audience about 50 feet from the stage,” Poppe tells KWQC of the moment her sister, Maddie Poppe, won the latest American Idol competition.

“When she won I was overcome with emotion. My whole body went numb when I heard her name called. It feels amazing, I’m so happy for her.”

Maddie and Hannah have a younger sister, Emma, who along with parents Trent and Tonya Poppe are from Clarksville, Iowa, a city of 1,500 people around 45 minutes northwest of Waterloo, Iowa.

Hannah, 22, moved to the Quad Cities when her boyfriend began attending the Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport.

Now a registered nurse, she has spent the last two years with Genesis where in recent weeks her coworkers have become big fans of her sister.

“They’re so supportive and have been rooting and voting for {Maddie} since the beginning. Because of {my coworkers}, I was able to go out and watch her, which I appreciate so much!”

Maddie won $250,000 and a recording contract for her American Idol victory; Hannah, meanwhile, is advancing her own career while at Genesis as she is now working on her bachelor of science in nursing through Upper Iowa University.

She says watching her sister’s rise to fame has been the experience of a lifetime.

“It hasn’t really all set in yet, but I’m sure it will as I see her on the news and other social media,” Hannah said.

“I cannot wait to see what amazing things she does. I’m so excited for all the opportunities this will bring for her.”