Davenport officer injured during altercation Sunday evening

A Davenport officer sustained injuries after reporting to a disturbance call in Davenport over the weekend.

On Sunday, Nov. 19 officers were called to the 5300 block of Gaines Street at approximately 7:10 p.m. Upon arrival, officers were made aware of a domestic situation where a victim and her friend were hiding in a bedroom in fear for their safety. They said 29-year-old Dylon Early of Davenport, allegedly had a knife and had thrown it at the bedroom door they were hiding behind, penetrating the door.

Officers approached Early who was sitting and according to the affidavit, “actively smoking out of a blue glass bong in front of officers” while the officers tried to receive Early’s statement of the situation.

Suspecting Early had weapons on him, officers asked Early to stand up so they could perform a pat down, Early refused to comply with officers’ orders.

At some point during this, a struggle occurred where Early allegedly intentionally grabbed an officer’s gun. One of the restraints used to keep the gun in place was deactivated during the struggle.

Additionally, Early allegedly lunged at an officer while officer’s attempted to detain him. An officer sustained two cuts below their eye during this.

Early is being held on $10,000,000 bond and is facing four misdemeanor charges and one felony charge. Assault on a police officer, domestic abuse with a weapon, interference with official acts and possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors and disarming a police officer, a felony.

