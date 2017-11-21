Davenport officer bitten while trying to take woman into custody

A Davenport woman has been arrested and faces multiple charges including assaulting an officer causing bodily injury after allegedly biting an officer.

Davenport police responded to a hit and run accident with injuries Sunday, Nov. 19 around 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found 37-year-old Mercedes Clay sitting in the driver seat.

According to affidavits, "the defendant was operating a motor vehicle in the state of Iowa while under the influence of alcohol." Clay also admitted to officers she had been drinking. Clay is described in the affidavit as having "red bloodshot eyes, appeared unsteady on her feet, and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her person which grew stronger as she spoke."

She was combative with officers, and it took multiple officers to try and detain her to place her into custody. During this process, Clay resisted police and at one point she allegedly bit a uniformed officer in their right bicep. Other officers arrived and helped place her into custody. Multiple injuries were sustained to the officer who was bitten, they also sustained an abrasion to the left knee, scratches to the right side of the face and an abrasion to the right wrist.

At approximately 3:10 p.m. units were at the Scott County Jail with Clay who was being turned over to the staff. During this, Clay was being searched by jailers and was facing the booking room wall. According to the affidavit, Clay "proceeded to donkey kick the jailer on the left side of her. Clay made contact with her foot to the jailers upper left inner thigh."

The defendant was found to be in possession of seven small marijuana blunts, they tested positive for marijuana. The defendant was also found to be in unlawful possession of prescription medication.

Clay is out on bond. Clay faces seven misdemeanor charges including; assault on a police officer, assault on a police officer resulting in bodily injury, harassment, interference with official acts causing bodily injury, OWI second offense, possession of prescription drugs and possession.