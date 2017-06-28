Davenport officials blame fireworks for weekend structure fire

Fireworks are being blamed for causing fire damage to a Davenport home on Saturday evening.

According to Fire Marshal Mike Hayman, fireworks landed on the roof of a duplex at 1521/1523 W 6th Street just before 7 pm.

Upon arrival, fire crews flames on the roof and siding of the building, but they were able to quickly knock it down, though extensive operations were needed initially due to the location of the flames and building construction.

Minor smoke damage was found in lower residence of the duplex, but the upper residence sustained moderate fire, smoke, and water damage.

One person was displaced due to this fire. The Red Cross assisted the tenants of the building.